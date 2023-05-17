Champlain, New York to get new fire department

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Champlain, New York voters passed a nearly $7M plan to build a brand new fire station. The vote was 173 to 118.

The proposed 12,000 square-foot facility will be located at the intersection of Routes 9 and 11. The current station is on Elm street.

The new facility will have showers and washers to clean gear to avoid chemicals going home.

The fire commissioner tells Channel Three he’s exploring funding options with the state, but for now the plan is to raise taxes by 99 cents per $1,000.

