Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital

A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the highway.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on Interstate 89 sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the highway.

It happened Wednesday morning in Georgia.

The Georgia Fire Department, Vermont State Police and the DMV responded to the northbound lane.

Fire officials say the crash involved a truck carrying fencing materials.

Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

