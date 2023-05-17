Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on Interstate 89 sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the highway.

It happened Wednesday morning in Georgia.

The Georgia Fire Department, Vermont State Police and the DMV responded to the northbound lane.

Fire officials say the crash involved a truck carrying fencing materials.

Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

