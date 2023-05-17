Drag Story Hour visits Vt. Statehouse

By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Drag Story Hour events, a popular national storytelling movement, continue to face a backlash in statehouses across the country.

Drag queens’ rights are now under attack in numerous states, 14 of which are working on anti-drag legislation.

The DSH movement, according to their website “captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

Drag Story Hour Vermont is a program started in 2017 by Emoji Nightmare and Nikki Champagne. Last week, Emoji Nightmare gave a presentation and spoke with Vermont House lawmakers about what it’s all about. She says drag performers have wrongly been labeled as groomers or child abusers,

“We all pass criminal background checks, we have all the same precautions that educators have. In a lot of sense, I think the criticism that we’re sexualizing our acts in front of children is completely incorrect. Anyone that would attend one of our events would know,” she said.

