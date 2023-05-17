Federal judge clears Champlain Parkway construction

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal judge has cleared the way for continued construction on the Champlain Parkway.

The judge ruled in favor of the city of Burlington, state of Vermont, and the Federal Highway Administration, saying they satisfied all necessary measures to build the parkway, a project that’s been in the works for more than four decades.

The Pine Street Coalition brought the lawsuit challenging the federal review and permitting process. They still have a month to appeal.

The city says they can now open part of the parkway within a year thanks to the decision.

“As we have through so many legal and regulatory challenges in the past decade, with the Champlain Parkway and in other housing and infrastructure battles, the city has once again prevailed in our efforts to implement this generational improvement to Burlington’s public infrastructure,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a statement. “After 34 years of misguided designs and delays, with this decision by Federal Judge Geoffrey Crawford, the City now has a path to complete and open the Champlain Parkway within a year. The Parkway will create nearly three miles of safer streets, stormwater improvements, and updated utilities -- creating a new gateway into our downtown for visitors, cyclists, and pedestrians to enjoy along one of our most vibrant arts and business districts while alleviating traffic from residential areas.”

Initial work on the parkway began last June. Work on the north and south sections, ultimately linking Interstate 189 to downtown Burlington, will not be complete until 2027.

