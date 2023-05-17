First-of-its-kind millennial lung study recruiting participants in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont and the American Lung Association on Wednesday announced a first-of-its-kind study to look at millennial lung health, and recruitment is now underway in Vermont.

The study will recruit 4,000 people across the country, ages 25-35, which is the peak of their lung function.

Researchers will look at what sort of factors influence the loss of lung function, increasing respiratory symptoms and the impact of other exposures.

Charles Irvin, the study’s principal investigator, says a lung-specific study has never been done for this age cohort.

“We really don’t know what we should be measuring in terms of assessing risk of lung disease in a cohort like this. So we hope that in 20, 30 years’ time when you go to the doctor the next time, you’ll have some measurements that will have come out of the study that we’re now conducting,” Irvin said.

Researchers are recruiting Vermonters between the ages of 25 and 35 from all types of backgrounds. Scientists will follow their health for about five years and participants could receive up to $500. Click here for more information and to learn how you can participate in the study.

You can see the full interview with Charles Irvin Thursday on the Channel 3 News, First at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.