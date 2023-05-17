Man convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 death of NH pastor

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been convicted of fatally shooting a New Hampshire pastor in 2019 whose church he attended.

Brandon Castiglione, 28, was convicted Monday of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Luis Garcia.

Garcia, 60, was found dead Oct. 1, 2019, inside Castiglione’s home in Londonderry. Garcia was a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham and Castiglione attended the church and prayer services hosted by Garcia, prosecutors said.

Castiglione and Garcia also got together outside of church, going to firing ranges, and Garcia was at the house that day for a painting job, according to trial testimony.

Castiglione pleaded not guilty. He did not testify. He will be sentenced at a later time.

Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, is charged with opening fire during a wedding at the church later that month, wounding a bishop and the bride-to-be. The groom was Brandon Castiglione’s father. Holloway pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.
Vermont man charged with embezzling from nonprofit
Shooting victims Juan Sierra and Miguel Fuentes-File photo
Who pulled the trigger? Police investigate shooting of 2 men in Vermont
Firefighters responded to a Casella recycling truck that caught fire on Juniper Ridge Tuesday.
Recycling truck catches fire
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Ethan Allen Express has been making stops in Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury since...
Vt. Amtrak ridership exceeds expectations; Montreal planning continues

Latest News

Mauricio Guerrero
Man convicted of burglary in NH peeping tom case
File photo
Are hiring and retention bonuses useful? A look at 3 area police departments
The Vermont Department of Public Safety will test the state’s AMBER Alert System on Wednesday....
Vermont to test AMBER Alert System Wednesday
A hospital in one of Vermont’s rural regions has more patients with mental health issues than...
Rural hospital to add mental health beds as demand increases