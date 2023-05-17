Middlebury women’s lacrosse prepares for familiar foe in NCAA tournament

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As both Middlebury lacrosse teams march on in the NCAA tournaments, the women’s team gets to enjoy another weekend on their home turf with a chance to head to their fourth consecutive Final Four.

The Panthers ran over SUNY Geneseo last weekend on Peter Kohn Field and get to welcome in a trio of familiar teams this weekend. They’ll face Trinity on Saturday morning - a team they beat 18-5 back in March - and if they win that, they’ll square off with the winner of Colby and The College of New Jersey on Sunday, both teams they’ve already beaten this season as well. There won’t be any new faces for the Panthers to meet this weekend, but they say in the postseason, nobody is the same team they were in the regular season. So they’re preparing for the same teams, but perhaps different versions of those teams.

“It has been a little while since we’ve played them so we’re refreshing on that. Having a couple NESCAC teams coming here this weekend gives us a little bit of comfort that we know our opponents a bit in that way,” head coach Kate Livesay said. “But everybody is different this time of year, if you’re not different now, then you’re probably not moving on. So we’re trying to be different, trying to groom things, trying to tweak things here and there so we’re not just the same old team doing the same old things. We would expect that of Trinity, and we’re excited to see them, I think it’s a good match-up for us.”

“It’s always great to have a little bit of feedback and know what they’re always going to do,” senior goalie and captain Annie Enrietto said. “But we always try to have the same mentality that any team can do anything on any given day. So, respect your opponent and be aware they’re going to give us everything they’ve got.”

