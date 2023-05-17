Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 17, 2023
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say no adults will face charges in connection with an underage drinking party at the home of a Vermont state representative.

In March, Vermont State Police responded to a party at the Charlotte home of Democratic state Rep. Chea Waters Evans, where police say they found several drunk kids. Several juveniles were cited for underage drinking and placed in court diversion.

Waters represents Charlotte and Hinesburg at the Statehouse.

Police said the investigation is now complete and no charges against adults have been filed, but they won’t tell us whether Waters Evans was home during the party. They also aren’t saying how many people received diversion paperwork.

