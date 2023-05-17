Randolph approves new police district budget

RANDOPLH, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Randolph approved a budget for the police district. The revote was 344 to 184.

The new budget, a little over half a million dollars, will pay for a chief, administrative staff, and a couple of part-time officers.

Patrol hours were scaled back to find savings.

Voters rejected the larger budget proposal back on town meeting day.

This will cost taxpayers $324,000. Grants and fines will cover the remaining $200,000.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.