Randolph approves new police district budget
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOPLH, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Randolph approved a budget for the police district. The revote was 344 to 184.
The new budget, a little over half a million dollars, will pay for a chief, administrative staff, and a couple of part-time officers.
Patrol hours were scaled back to find savings.
Voters rejected the larger budget proposal back on town meeting day.
This will cost taxpayers $324,000. Grants and fines will cover the remaining $200,000.
