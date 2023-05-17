Rural hospital to add mental health beds as demand increases

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A hospital in one of Vermont’s rural regions has more patients with mental health issues than they can keep.

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury is currently in the process of adding four beds to its emergency room for mental health patients.

At NVRH, CEO Shawn Tester said patients needing mental health help are staying longer, a little more than 27 hours in 2022 compared to nearly 24 hours in 2021.

“What would end up happening is they sit in our emergency department for hours and days on end. I had one person who spent 200 hours and hours in the department just a few short weeks ago,” said Tester.

That’s why they’re looking to expand.

Phase one of the project is four new rooms with windows, bathrooms, and a family support area. It cost the hospital almost $3M and is paid for by grants. The second phase which would increase the bed count to 16, will cost $16M. Tester said the community has raised at least $4M too.

“In the impact on our operations and out-of-the-area ambulances is great because, without the beds, these individuals end up backing home. And that just increases our activity to go assist them and bring them back up to the hospital and try to get them treated,” said St. Johnsbury Fire Department Chief Bradley Reed.

St. Johnsbury Fire Department Cheif Bradley Reed said it’s hard to discern how many of the 60% of home calls they respond to are mental health related but anecdotally said there’s been an increase, as well as an increase of awareness.

Not only would more beds take pressure off the ER itself but Bradley said it would be helpful to keep first responder resources local to the NEK.

“If a patient doesn’t need treatment, and an ambulance has to transport them out of the area in need of Brattleboro or could be to Central Vermont and then so now you’re taking resources away from her and his kingdom, which is already very much depleted from resources,” said Reed.

More change is on its way to the area.

NEK Human Services provides mental health and substance abuse support and partners with the hospital. Executive director Kelsey Stavseth said a dedicated volunteer dropoff space is being planned for the area.

“Hopefully we do if there’s no medical emergency, if people are cleared, then they can go directly to this front porch model, living remodel and be supported there instead of the ED and so that would have trained clinicians, peers. And folks who are steeped in therapeutic support, to better support people and keep them in their community,” said Stavseth.

This so-called front porch model is being funded by about $1.5M put aside in the governor’s budget.

“Having a local designated community alternative is pretty important. Yeah, so we’re actively seeking out physical location or currently,” said Stavseth.

Phase one of NVRH’s expansion will be complete at the end of June.

