Scientists seek solutions to ever-growing tick problem and the diseases they carry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Not many years ago, it was unusual to encounter a tick in the Northeast Kingdom. Now the blood-sucking arachnids are a fact of life.

That’s a worry, because some of those hitchhikers are black-legged ticks — also known as deer ticks — that are carrying Lyme disease, the bacterial infection often characterized by a bull’s-eye rash. The infection, treated by antibiotics, can cause a scary range of ills, including fever, rash, facial paralysis, and arthritis. Cases of Lyme have nearly doubled nationwide since 1991, and the problem is accelerating particularly fast in Vermont, where the incidence of the disease is among the highest in the country.

Alarm over the tick population explosion and its threat to public health has spurred a huge increase in studies of tick ecology and epidemiology. The goal of much of this research is to give property owners and outdoor enthusiasts effective strategies to reduce the risk of a tick bite.

Darren Perron spoke to Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.