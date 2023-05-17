Scott to veto $8.5B state budget

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Gov. Phil Scott/File(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott confirmed Wednesday that he will veto the state budget, voicing concerns about overspending and new taxes.

Lawmakers last week gave final approval to an $8.5 billion budget, the largest in state history. The plan includes historic investments in housing, child care, and other programs.

The governor says he’s concerned this year’s budget is 13% larger than last year and includes new taxes and fees. He says he and Democrats share priorities but a difference in how to achieve them.

“They can seek to override my veto -- which they have shown they can successfully do -- or they can work with us to try to find some middle ground, work together to compromise, both sides giving some in order to do what I can find palatable,” he said. The governor expects to begin acting on bills by the middle of next week.

Lawmakers have scheduled a veto session in the third week of June but it’s not clear whether Democrats have the votes to override. A handful of lawmakers have pledged to sustain the veto because the measure does not include funding for the emergency hotel-motel program.

Related Stories:

$74M Ed Fund surplus reducing property taxes

What Vt. lawmakers got done and what could still be ahead in veto session

Vermont Legislature passes state budget

6 Dems threaten to derail budget unless emergency housing money restored

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.
Vermont man charged with embezzling from nonprofit
A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital
The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day but some say the...
Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington
Firefighters responded to a Casella recycling truck that caught fire on Juniper Ridge Tuesday.
Recycling truck catches fire
Shooting victims Juan Sierra and Miguel Fuentes-File photo
Who pulled the trigger? Police investigate shooting of 2 men in Vermont

Latest News

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home
Emoji Nightmare at the Statehouse last week.
Drag Story Hour visits Vt. Statehouse
Drag Story Hour events, a popular national storytelling movement, continue to face a backlash...
Drag Story Hour visits Vt. Statehouse
File photo
South Burlington looking to build 3rd water tower