Scott to veto $8.5B state budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott confirmed Wednesday that he will veto the state budget, voicing concerns about overspending and new taxes.

Lawmakers last week gave final approval to an $8.5 billion budget, the largest in state history. The plan includes historic investments in housing, child care, and other programs.

The governor says he’s concerned this year’s budget is 13% larger than last year and includes new taxes and fees. He says he and Democrats share priorities but a difference in how to achieve them.

“They can seek to override my veto -- which they have shown they can successfully do -- or they can work with us to try to find some middle ground, work together to compromise, both sides giving some in order to do what I can find palatable,” he said. The governor expects to begin acting on bills by the middle of next week.

Lawmakers have scheduled a veto session in the third week of June but it’s not clear whether Democrats have the votes to override. A handful of lawmakers have pledged to sustain the veto because the measure does not include funding for the emergency hotel-motel program.

