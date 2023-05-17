Sen. Welch leads call for VA. to expand health care coverage for war vets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is leading Vermont and New Hampshire congressional delegations in urging the VA -- to expand health care and disability benefits to those who served in Kosovo.

In a letter, the lawmakers are asking the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to bolster supports for veterans stationed in the European country from 1999 - on.

It’s an adjustment to the Pact Act which last year expanded resources to veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic chemicals, and other hazardous substances, during their deployment.

The senators and representatives say they’re requesting the additional coverage because Vermont and New Hampshire National Guard soldiers have raised concerns.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.