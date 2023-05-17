Sen. Welch leads call for VA. to expand health care coverage for war vets

(Fox Carolina)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is leading Vermont and New Hampshire congressional delegations in urging the VA -- to expand health care and disability benefits to those who served in Kosovo.

In a letter, the lawmakers are asking the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to bolster supports for veterans stationed in the European country from 1999 - on.

It’s an adjustment to the Pact Act which last year expanded resources to veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic chemicals, and other hazardous substances, during their deployment.

The senators and representatives say they’re requesting the additional coverage because Vermont and New Hampshire National Guard soldiers have raised concerns.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.
Vermont man charged with embezzling from nonprofit
Shooting victims Juan Sierra and Miguel Fuentes-File photo
Who pulled the trigger? Police investigate shooting of 2 men in Vermont
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Ethan Allen Express has been making stops in Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury since...
Vt. Amtrak ridership exceeds expectations; Montreal planning continues
A total solar eclipse of the sun will be right over our heads in about 11 months, and people...
Burlington braces for eclipse-watchers and strategizes on how to keep them coming back

Latest News

Randolph police cruiser
Randolph approves new police district budget
Champlain Fire Dept. to get new station
Champlain, New York to get new fire department
police cruiser
Local police departments rebuild their staff with incentives
File photo
Randolph voters reconsider scaled back police budget