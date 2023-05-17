South Burlington looking to build 3rd water tower

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington officials say the city needs a new water tower.

The city currently has two water towers and the city uses 70% of the water in them on a daily basis. But because more new housing is coming, the city says it needs a third tower, and they want to put it in the southeastern part of the city, their high service area.

The current estimate for the project is $5.7 million. Customers would see an increase of about $20 per year.

“We have a lot of businesses that have moved in -- Beta and others -- so we just want to make sure we have capacity to support their continued build-out. Also, a lot of housing that’s going into South Burlington to help address the sort of regional statewide housing issues we find ourselves in. So, we want to make sure that water is available,” said South Burlington Director of Public Works Tom DiPietro.

The bond measure is expected to be on the ballot for Town Meeting Day.

