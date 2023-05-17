Spring Garden Prep: Getting beds ready
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are waking our gardens up from the winter.
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener at UVM Extension, about best practices for preparing garden beds for planting.
Coming up later this week, Amsden will cover: pea planting, garlic care, and why procrastinating garden cleanup may be a good thing.
For more on these and other topics, contact the UVM Extension.
