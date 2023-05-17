Vermont Green unveils new home kit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Green FC is headed on the road for their season opener this weekend, but when they take to Virtue next Friday, they’ll do so wearing a brand new kit.

The club unveiled its new 2023 home jersey on Wednesday, fittingly a primarily green shirt with the club crest, sponsor and league logos, and a floral pattern meant to evoke the Spring wildflowers you can find around the state of Vermont this time of year.

It’s yet another feather in the cap of club co-founder Matthew Wolff, a well-known designer in the world of soccer and other sports, who we featured last year ahead of VGFC’s inaugural campaign.

“Yeah it’s always very collaborative, working with the rest of the team and the front office staff,” Wolff said of the design process. “We really wanted to make something that was very expressive. We felt very good in the tye dye green kit last year and were fortunate to sell out of that one. So we needed a new home kit, and so that’s where we’re getting this one this year. We’re kind of affectionately calling it the Wildflower kit.”

Once again, the new kit leans into VGFC’s mission of environmental sustainability.

“Just like last year, this jersey’s made from 100% recycled materials, 100% recycled polyesther,” Wolff said. It’s very important to us that we embed our mission into our merchandise program, and we want to be able to influence other sports teams and other soccer teams around the country and around the world to think about their merchandise program with environmental responsibility in mind.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.