Victims in Brookfield shooting had drug trafficking rap sheet

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they are still working to identify a suspect in a deadly shooting in Brookfield Friday.

It happened at a home on Route 14. Police say Juan Sierra, 27, was shot and killed, and Miguel Fuentes, 29, was also hit by a bullet but survived.

Police say the two men are friends from Springfield, Massachusetts, and traveled to Vermont together, but they did not specify why they were here.

Investigators are currently seeking search warrants for electronics, and interviewing witnesses, and trying to determine if the shooting was drug-related.

WCAX has learned that Fuentes and Sierra have a record of drug trafficking, including a 2019 arrest for bringing fentanyl into Vermont.

Fuentes remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Related Stories:

Who pulled the trigger? Police investigate shooting of 2 men in Vermont

Victims identified in Brookfield shooting

1 dead, 1 injured in Brookfield shooting

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.