VSP to test Amber Alert notification

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A test of Vermont’s Amber Alert system may have phones receiving notifications Wednesday.

Vermont State Police say the test will happen between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

If you’re one of the thousands of people signed up for VT-Alerts you should get a message today.

VTrans message boards as well as Vermont lottery signs will also display the alert.

To sign up for the notifications visit the Vermont State Police Website.

