Welch heads broadband meeting with Vermonter input

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is leading a broadband meeting in D.C. He’s the head of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy.

Several Vermont broadband industry leaders are testifying before the U.S. Senate committee, including the Vermont Community Broadband Board.

The goal is to talk about the importance of broadband programs in the most rural parts of America. Senator Welch said he’s focused on ensuring complex mapping for new broadband projects is carried out efficiently and fairly for rural communities.

