Westminster man charged with bat attack
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Westminster man faces charges after police say he attacked another man with a baseball bat.
It happened Tuesday night at a home on Randall Hill Road in Rockingham. The Vermont State Police say they got a call from a woman that Troy Thibodeau, 31, was attacking her husband with a bat.
Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested Thibodeau and released him. He’s due in court Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault.
