Westminster man charged with bat attack

Troy Thibodeau
Troy Thibodeau(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Westminster man faces charges after police say he attacked another man with a baseball bat.

It happened Tuesday night at a home on Randall Hill Road in Rockingham. The Vermont State Police say they got a call from a woman that Troy Thibodeau, 31, was attacking her husband with a bat.

Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Thibodeau and released him. He’s due in court Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.
Vermont man charged with embezzling from nonprofit
Shooting victims Juan Sierra and Miguel Fuentes-File photo
Who pulled the trigger? Police investigate shooting of 2 men in Vermont
Firefighters responded to a Casella recycling truck that caught fire on Juniper Ridge Tuesday.
Recycling truck catches fire
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Ethan Allen Express has been making stops in Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury since...
Vt. Amtrak ridership exceeds expectations; Montreal planning continues

Latest News

Mauricio Guerrero
Man convicted of burglary in NH peeping tom case
Man convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 death of NH pastor
As police departments struggle to fill vacant positions, hiring and retention bonuses are...
Are hiring and retention bonuses useful? A look at 3 area police departments
The Vermont Department of Public Safety will test the state’s AMBER Alert System on Wednesday....
Vermont to test AMBER Alert System Wednesday