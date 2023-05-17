Westminster man charged with bat attack

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Westminster man faces charges after police say he attacked another man with a baseball bat.

It happened Tuesday night at a home on Randall Hill Road in Rockingham. The Vermont State Police say they got a call from a woman that Troy Thibodeau, 31, was attacking her husband with a bat.

Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Thibodeau and released him. He’s due in court Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault.

