Will Vermont have to return unspent COVID cash?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Vermont be forced to return pandemic relief cash?

Congressional Republicans and the White House are negotiating over raising the debt limit. But one area of agreement is requiring states to return unused COVID relief money.

Vermont has some $480 million that’s been appropriated but has not yet been spent. Governor Phil Scott says depending on how the feds draft the policy, Vermont should not have to return the money.

“We believe we’re in good shape there. We have programs in place, it is committed. It has not gone out the door but it is all committed,” he said.

Vermont has received about $10 billion in federal benefits since the start of the pandemic in the form of stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, and other relief packages.

