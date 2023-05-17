Will Vermont have to return unspent COVID cash?

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Vermont be forced to return pandemic relief cash?

Congressional Republicans and the White House are negotiating over raising the debt limit. But one area of agreement is requiring states to return unused COVID relief money.

Vermont has some $480 million that’s been appropriated but has not yet been spent. Governor Phil Scott says depending on how the feds draft the policy, Vermont should not have to return the money.

“We believe we’re in good shape there. We have programs in place, it is committed. It has not gone out the door but it is all committed,” he said.

Vermont has received about $10 billion in federal benefits since the start of the pandemic in the form of stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, and other relief packages.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man is charged with embezzling from a nonprofit.
Vermont man charged with embezzling from nonprofit
A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital
The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day but some say the...
Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington
Firefighters responded to a Casella recycling truck that caught fire on Juniper Ridge Tuesday.
Recycling truck catches fire
Shooting victims Juan Sierra and Miguel Fuentes-File photo
Who pulled the trigger? Police investigate shooting of 2 men in Vermont

Latest News

Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home
Emoji Nightmare at the Statehouse last week.
Drag Story Hour visits Vt. Statehouse
Drag Story Hour events, a popular national storytelling movement, continue to face a backlash...
Drag Story Hour visits Vt. Statehouse
File photo
South Burlington looking to build 3rd water tower
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott to veto $8.5B state budget