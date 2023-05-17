BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s mid-May, but it certainly doesn’t feel like it! Temperatures struggled to get into the 40s and low 50s across the area today. With stiff northerly winds, it felt even colder and many of us even saw some snowflakes! The concern tonight shifts to widespread sub-freezing temperatures that could spell trouble for gardeners and growers alike.

Temperatures will range from the mid 20s in the usual cold spots to low 30s in the Champlain Valley overnight and into early Thursday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the area from midnight to 8 a.m. Thursday. The Champlain Islands will be a bit warmer in the low to mid 30s, and are under a Frost Advisory. If you have any potted plants or hanging baskets out already, the best way to keep them safe will be to bring them inside tonight. You can also drape sheets, blankets or towels over garden beds or larger plants to help protect them.

The cold snap won’t last long, though. Thursday will feature plenty of sun. Temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s by afternoon. Thursday night won’t be as cold, and even warmer temperatures return by Friday. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s, but it will be breezy.

Our next chance for showers comes over the weekend. As of right now, shower chances will be higher on Saturday compared to Sunday. Next week starts quiet.

Stay warm and have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

