BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The calendar says mid-May, but it is going to feel more like the middle of April, if not March. It will be cool & blustery today with a mix of sun & clouds. There could even be a few flurries flying around, especially in the higher elevations!

There will be a widespread frost tonight, and a hard freeze for a lot of us. Cover your plants or bring them inside tonight!

We will start to warm back up again for the rest of Thursday with bright, sunny skies. Friday will be even warmer yet as brisk south winds bring in some warmer air, along with the sunshine.

The weekend will start with some wet weather on Saturday as a frontal system comes through. A few showers may linger into early Sunday before it starts to clear out again.

It will be a little cooler again on Monday, but then temperatures will rebound on Tuesday, which looks to be the start of a longer stretch of sunny, warmer weather for most of next week.

Tend to your gardens tonight, then take MAX Advantage of the warmer weather after that! -Gary

