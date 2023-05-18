1 man injured in Morristown fire

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a fire in Morristown left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at 100 Brooklyn Street at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Morristown police say firefighters rescued a man from inside the house. He was rushed to Copley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Vermont State Police fire investigation unit has been called in to help determine the cause of the blaze.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Morristown police at 802-888-4211.

