1 man injured in Morristown fire

Police say a fire in Morristown left one man with life-threatening injuries. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a fire in Morristown left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at 100 Brooklyn Street at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Morristown police say firefighters rescued a man from inside the house. He was rushed to Copley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Vermont State Police fire investigation unit has been called in to help determine the cause of the blaze.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Morristown police at 802-888-4211.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

