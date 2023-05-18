13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas

A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas. (Source: KOCO, SO FOCUS PHOTOS BY R. TOLAR, MUHAMMAD FAMILY, CNN)
By Alyse Jones, KOCO
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - An Oklahoma teen just graduated from college with not one, but four diplomas.

At 13 years old, Elijah Muhammad is the youngest African American to graduate college with a degree in computer science and cybersecurity, according to his family.

He made history by crossing the stage as a college graduate at age 13.

“At first, I didn’t really understand the full impact of it until my dad fully explained it and was like, ‘You’re really doing this, you’re the youngest to ever do it,’” Elijah said.

The 13-year-old said he is proud of his work and has more than just the diplomas already completed.

“I have 10 IBM certifications, one Google IT certification and four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College,” Elijah said.

While he may not be your typical 13-year-old, he says he loves being a teenager.

“As many accomplishments as I have, I still go swimming, go outside, play basketball and still have fun,” he said.

His family beams with pride at all he’s done -- and what the future holds.

“He is the smartest person I know. I’ve never seen anyone like him,” Shania Muhammad, Elijah’s mother said.

Elijah’s father added, “If you put your mind to it, you can do it. You just got to put in the work that it takes.”

The family said Elijah’s older sister also just graduated from college at the age of 15.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital
A shrinking workforce and rising inflation have taken their toll on yet another business in our...
With no buyer in sight, longtime South Royalton restaurant set to close
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home
The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day but some say the...
Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington
Troy Thibodeau
Westminster man charged with bat attack

Latest News

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
Housing the homeless in RVs? Town pushes back against Brattleboro nonprofit's plan
Nima Momeni, charged with murder in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, enters the...
Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty
Will bottle bill make it to finish line?
Legal battle continues over what landowner can do with blighted Burlington property