2 troopers face criminal charges over bean bag gun incident

Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont State Police troopers face possible criminal charges over an incident last summer in Windham County.

It happened in June at a home on Route 30 in Newfane. Troopers were called after a report of someone acting irrationally and causing damage. When Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Trooper Zack Trocki arrived, they found Marshall Dean, 61, on the roof. At the time, the troopers said they tried to de-escalate the situation but were not successful. Eventually, they shot a non-lethal bean bag round at Dean, which hit him. He ended up falling about 15 feet to the ground, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Vermont Troopers’ Association, Wood and Trocki are now facing charges. The organization says Attorney General Charity Clark determined the use of a less lethal shotgun round to gain compliance was not justified and that the AG is directing state police to cite the troopers for simple assault and reckless endangerment. The association says the use-of-force incident should have been addressed in an internal affairs investigation and that the case “sets dangerous precedent for our membership and will impact all Vermont law enforcement.”

The Attorney General’s Office declined to comment, saying it was an ongoing case.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital
A shrinking workforce and rising inflation have taken their toll on yet another business in our...
With no buyer in sight, longtime South Royalton restaurant set to close
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home
The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day but some say the...
Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington
Troy Thibodeau
Westminster man charged with bat attack

Latest News

The University of Vermont and the American Lung Association on Wednesday announced a...
UVM lung study recruiting millennials
Many resettled Afghan families remain fractured
Moviegoers were evacuated from the Majestic 10 movie theater in Williston Wednesday night after...
Police: Smoke bomb thrown into Williston movie theater
An abandoned gas station in Burlington sits stagnant as a legal battle continues over what the...
Legal battle continues over what landowner can do with blighted Burlington property