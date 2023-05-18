Barre Police investigate teen brawl, allegations of racially motivated bullying

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre are investigating a brawl between teens that the victims claim was sparked by bullying and racial slurs.

It happened Wednesday off Ayers Street, just down the street from Spaulding High School. Parents and students we spoke with say they believe the fight stems from constant bullying at the school.

“I don’t understand why that happens. He’s my brother. He’s just a normal human being,” said Ahmed Yachfine, a Spaulding student who says he and his brother, Rayane, were confronted by another group of teens.

Angela Yachfine, their mother, says both boys received minor injuries. “When they came through the door, Rayane’s eye was completely swollen and his neck was -- a little bit less now -- but it gradually got worse,” she said

Videos of the incident show students throwing punches at each other and walking away before Police arrived.

“Some harassment had been taking place throughout the day and one side, if you will, tried provoking and planned this. And it happened again at the end of the day after dismissal when the students were on their way home,” said Barre Police Chief Braedon Vail.

The brothers claim racial slurs were directed at them because they are from Morocco. Chief Vail says they’re still working to determine what prompted the fight but that because of the possible racial element, the incident has been reported to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Out of all of the students, you had to gather 11 or 12 people to hit up my kids -- who just want to get their work done. I feel bad for any kid -- not just mine -- who has to go through the bullying,” Angela Yachfine said.

“It’s disheartening to the students. It’s towards the end of the school year and students are just trying to be students, and when these things happen, it can have a negative impact on the student body,” Vail said.

In a statement to WCAX, Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey says they are cooperating with the police to investigate the incident and appreciate those who embraced “See Something, Say Something” to keep the community safe.

