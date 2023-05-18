Barre Police investigate teen brawl, allegations of racially motivated bullying

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre are investigating a brawl between teens that the victims claim was sparked by bullying and racial slurs.

It happened Wednesday off Ayers Street, just down the street from Spaulding High School. Parents and students we spoke with say they believe the fight stems from constant bullying at the school.

“I don’t understand why that happens. He’s my brother. He’s just a normal human being,” said Ahmed Yachfine, a Spaulding student who says he and his brother, Rayane, were confronted by another group of teens.

Angela Yachfine, their mother, says both boys received minor injuries. “When they came through the door, Rayane’s eye was completely swollen and his neck was -- a little bit less now -- but it gradually got worse,” she said

Videos of the incident show students throwing punches at each other and walking away before Police arrived.

“Some harassment had been taking place throughout the day and one side, if you will, tried provoking and planned this. And it happened again at the end of the day after dismissal when the students were on their way home,” said Barre Police Chief Braedon Vail.

The brothers claim racial slurs were directed at them because they are from Morocco. Chief Vail says they’re still working to determine what prompted the fight but that because of the possible racial element, the incident has been reported to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Out of all of the students, you had to gather 11 or 12 people to hit up my kids -- who just want to get their work done. I feel bad for any kid -- not just mine -- who has to go through the bullying,” Angela Yachfine said.

“It’s disheartening to the students. It’s towards the end of the school year and students are just trying to be students, and when these things happen, it can have a negative impact on the student body,” Vail said.

In a statement to WCAX, Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey says they are cooperating with the police to investigate the incident and appreciate those who embraced “See Something, Say Something” to keep the community safe.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital
A shrinking workforce and rising inflation have taken their toll on yet another business in our...
With no buyer in sight, longtime South Royalton restaurant set to close
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home
The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day but some say the...
Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington
Troy Thibodeau
Westminster man charged with bat attack

Latest News

Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 troopers face criminal charges over bean bag gun incident
The University of Vermont and the American Lung Association on Wednesday announced a...
UVM lung study recruiting millennials
Many resettled Afghan families remain fractured
Moviegoers were evacuated from the Majestic 10 movie theater in Williston Wednesday night after...
Police: Smoke bomb thrown into Williston movie theater
An abandoned gas station in Burlington sits stagnant as a legal battle continues over what the...
Legal battle continues over what landowner can do with blighted Burlington property