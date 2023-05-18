Burlington aims to make more public bathrooms available

The mayor says the city wants to give people more access to public restrooms in Burlington.
The mayor says the city wants to give people more access to public restrooms in Burlington. - File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A follow up to our recent story on the dearth of public bathrooms available in Burlington-- the mayor says the city wants to give people more places to go when they have to go.

The city says over the past several years, they have increased the number of publicly accessible bathrooms in the city beyond the Portland Loo in City Hall Park. They have expanded hours in the City Hall bathroom and are opening two more facilities along the bike path on the waterfront, at the city marina and the Community Sailing Center.

“We did just with the council this week agree that it’s probably a good time to review the progress we’ve made since 2019, the last time we looked together with the council at this issue, and decide what our best opportunities are next for further expansions,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The city is also working with the parks department to expand bathroom access in the city’s parks, as well.

Related Story:

Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington

