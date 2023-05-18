Capitol Police chief steps down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The chief of Vermont’s Capitol Poice is stepping down for unspecified reasons.

The Statehouse sergeant at arms confirms to WCAX that Chief Matthew Romei is no longer employed by the Capitol Police. They declined to give specific details about his departure but in a statement said they say they “don’t fire employees without feedback and a fair opportunity to improve.”

Sergeant Dale Manning is now the interim officer-in-charge.

We were not able to reach Romei for a comment.

