Capitol Police chief steps down

Matthew Romei/File
Matthew Romei/File(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The chief of Vermont’s Capitol Poice is stepping down for unspecified reasons.

The Statehouse sergeant at arms confirms to WCAX that Chief Matthew Romei is no longer employed by the Capitol Police. They declined to give specific details about his departure but in a statement said they say they “don’t fire employees without feedback and a fair opportunity to improve.”

Sergeant Dale Manning is now the interim officer-in-charge.

We were not able to reach Romei for a comment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital
A shrinking workforce and rising inflation have taken their toll on yet another business in our...
With no buyer in sight, longtime South Royalton restaurant set to close
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home
The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day but some say the...
Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

John Lavoie and John Grismore
Vermont Legislature’s impeachment committee to meet over the summer
Police say a fire in Morristown left one man with life-threatening injuries. - File photo
1 man critically injured in Morristown fire
A New Hampshire teenager has been ordered to write a 3,000-word essay discussing “the impact of...
NH judge finds bathroom graffiti violated civil rights act, orders teen to write essay
Rutland man sentenced for illegal gun possession