Gov. Hochul plan could house migrant at SUNY schools

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Conversations about temporarily housing immigrants in SUNY schools is causing a disagreement between parties in New York.

As New York City scrambles to manage successive waves of migrants from the u.s. southern border. The fight over what to do with them becoming increasingly heated, and the city now sending some migrants to the suburbs.

To help, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul said she held a meeting with her cabinet members and reps from SUNY there to find all available state properties.

“Let’s see whether they’re temporary short term, whether it can be longer term. Clearly, a SUNY campus lends itself to immediate help, but long term we have to have it freed by August. So what happens in August? So these are the questions we’re asking right now, but we are looking at every possible property in the state of New York to help have a relief fell for the city of New York,” said Hochul.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik calls the conversation “disgusting and shameful.”

She said taxpayer-funded SUNY schools shouldn’t be used this way and that. “Upstate New York is not a sanctuary city to clean up Joe Biden’s catastrophic border crisis.”

There are 64 SUNY schools, including SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital
The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day but some say the...
Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home
Troy Thibodeau
Westminster man charged with bat attack

Latest News

File photo
Partnership tests Vt. virtual tech and trains future nurses
Fire breaks out at Majestic 10
Fire breaks out at Majestic 10 forcing evacuations
majestic 10
Fire breaks out at Majestic 10 forcing evacuations
Essex Junction
Essex Junction looking for input on land regulations