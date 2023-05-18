Gov. Hochul plan could house migrant at SUNY schools

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Conversations about temporarily housing immigrants in SUNY schools is causing a disagreement between parties in New York.

As New York City scrambles to manage successive waves of migrants from the u.s. southern border. The fight over what to do with them becoming increasingly heated, and the city now sending some migrants to the suburbs.

To help, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul said she held a meeting with her cabinet members and reps from SUNY there to find all available state properties.

“Let’s see whether they’re temporary short term, whether it can be longer term. Clearly, a SUNY campus lends itself to immediate help, but long term we have to have it freed by August. So what happens in August? So these are the questions we’re asking right now, but we are looking at every possible property in the state of New York to help have a relief fell for the city of New York,” said Hochul.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik calls the conversation “disgusting and shameful.”

She said taxpayer-funded SUNY schools shouldn’t be used this way and that. “Upstate New York is not a sanctuary city to clean up Joe Biden’s catastrophic border crisis.”

There are 64 SUNY schools, including SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College.

