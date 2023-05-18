Housing the homeless in RVs? Town pushes back against Brattleboro nonprofit’s plan

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to the housing crisis in Brattleboro, one nonprofit is taking matters into its own hands by using RVs as temporary shelters. However, that is not sitting well with the town.

“We are very glad they didn’t have to sleep in the snow,” said Kurt Daims, the director of Brattleboro Common Sense.

The nonprofit Brattleboro Common Sense is located in a residential neighborhood on Washington Street. Its mission is to provide local solutions to global problems.

“What can people do about the homeless problem? What can people do about drugs? This is the kind of thing you can do,” Daims said.

Out back, three RVs are parked on the property. Over the past several months, about 15 people who have struggled with homelessness have come and gone.

“Mine was a domestic violence situation,” said Jeannie Giaquinto, who is housing insecure and has lived on the property for about two months. “It is clean, it is quiet, there is some privacy. I feel safer than I did at the shelter.”

Mike Jackson puts it in simpler terms: “It’s a roof over your head.”

Jackson has been in hotels, couch-surfed and been out on the street. But now, he has his own bed.

“I watched people sleeping on the stairs, on steps this winter at nighttime and on park benches in town,” he said.

But town officials say there are two big problems with the plan.

“Both from a health and fire code violation,” said Chuck Kier, the assistant fire chief in Brattleboro and the town health inspector.

The courts have said changes must happen at the property, including significant electrical upgrades to the rigs. A state board of health hearing is pending.

“A safe living space is the priority regardless if you’re staying in a four-story apartment building, a tent or an RV,” Kier said.

With that said, Kier says the homeless problem in the area will likely get worse before it gets better.

Brattleboro Common Sense says the RVs are a short-term solution.

“The idea is not for us to have a permanent shelter here,” Daims said. “The shelter is an emergency thing.”

I spoke with several neighbors of the property who declined to speak on camera. One person said that Daims was simply trying to help people. However, another woman, who actually called in the violations to town officials, said she is concerned about safety and a lack of a clear understanding of what the future holds for that property.

