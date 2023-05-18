Legal battle continues over what landowner can do with blighted Burlington property

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An abandoned gas station in Burlington sits stagnant as a legal battle continues over what the owner can do with the property.

The former Simon’s gas station at the corner of Pearl Street and Hungerford Terrace is owned by Charlie Handy, who’s being forced to pay a fine for using the property as a parking lot. Handy says he pays his taxes and should be able to do what his wants with his land.

“It’s an eyesore and it’s not one of the things people want on a nice day like this to walk by and there’s an abandoned gas station,” said Griffin King, who lives nearby.

Neighbors of the gas station are upset about looking at the graffiti there each and every day.

After what the city says was ample notice, Burlington took the Handy family, who owns the property, to court. They were assessed a fee of $67,000 for misuing the property as a parking lot.

Now, after the Handys appealed the decision, their fine will likely be lower.

“I anticipate there will still be a fine, still relatively significant but ultimately for this property we are just hoping it could move forward to have an application come in that it can be permitted and have a productive use of the property,” said Kimberlee Sturtevant, the acting Burlington City Attorney.

Owner Charlie Handy believes they are already paying too much in taxes for the city of Burlington to be coming after them.

“I don’t understand why I’m even getting fined. I think we pay enough taxes in the city of Burlington that we should be able to use our property the way we see it should fit,” Handy said.

Neighbors hope the property can evolve.

“Definitely the deterioration of it is very upsetting, I’d say. I think that like we also have a huge housing crisis, so when I see this, I think this could become something,” said Rena Contract, a UVM student.

A sign hangs outside saying a beverage center and deli are coming.

“We might put housing there eventually, of course, that’s going to take a process, so we are just studying what’s best for that location. Maybe housing, maybe commercial down on the bottom, you know,” Handy said.

Handy says he hasn’t filed a permit yet to transform the property. In the meantime, he says they work daily to make sure it’s not being used as a parking lot to avoid any more fines.

The city says they might further appeal the decision but most of all would like to see the property become an asset in the city that falls within the zoning laws.

Related Stories:

Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot

Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.