Many resettled Afghan families remain fractured

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Incoming Vermont Afghan Alliance director Molly Gray says while hundreds of refugees have resettled in the state, their challenges continue.

Gray was named this week as the organization’s executive director. The former Lt. governor says that housing and transportation remain two of the biggest challenges in resettlement, as well as reunification with family members still stuck in Afghanistan. They were allies during the war and continue to try to escape the brutalitty of the Taliban.

“There are so many individuals who could not get on a plane, who could not get out -- on a list to get out. They’re still not evacuated. There are individuals in hiding in Afghanistan who face security threats. We have moms with children here on their own; fathers, sons brothers here and wives and sisters are still in Afghanistan. So, family reunification has to happen, can’t happen fast enough,” Gray said

She says her new job is an interim position, with plans to make the organization entirely Afghan-run.

You can watch Darren Perron’s entire interview with Gray -- including questions about her political future -- coming up on “You Can Quote Me,” Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on WCAX.

Related Stories:

Vermont Afghan Alliances hires former lieutenant governor

Balint hears refugee resettlement success stories, challenges

New nonprofit works to help Afghan refugees settle into life in Vermont

SIT welcoming Afghans to Brattleboro campus

Vermont library sources children’s books for Afghan arrivals

Artwork inspired in Afghanistan on display in Brattleboro

Multicultural Community Center helps refugees transition to new lives

How volunteers are helping dozens of Afghans settle in Vermont

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital
A shrinking workforce and rising inflation have taken their toll on yet another business in our...
With no buyer in sight, longtime South Royalton restaurant set to close
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home
The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day but some say the...
Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

x
Many resettled Afghan families remain fractured
Police say a fire in Morristown left one man with life-threatening injuries. - File photo
1 man injured in Morristown fire
Vermont wildlife officials announced new proposed limits on trapping and coyote hunting. - File...
Vt. wildlife officials propose new rules on trapping, killing coyotes
FILE- Advocates for transgender youth rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse March 7, 2023.
NH House voting on what parents should be told about trans students