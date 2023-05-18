Many resettled Afghan families remain fractured

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Incoming Vermont Afghan Alliance director Molly Gray says while hundreds of refugees have resettled in the state, their challenges continue.

Gray was named this week as the organization’s executive director. The former Lt. governor says that housing and transportation remain two of the biggest challenges in resettlement, as well as reunification with family members still stuck in Afghanistan. They were allies during the war and continue to try to escape the brutalitty of the Taliban.

“There are so many individuals who could not get on a plane, who could not get out -- on a list to get out. They’re still not evacuated. There are individuals in hiding in Afghanistan who face security threats. We have moms with children here on their own; fathers, sons brothers here and wives and sisters are still in Afghanistan. So, family reunification has to happen, can’t happen fast enough,” Gray said

She says her new job is an interim position, with plans to make the organization entirely Afghan-run.

You can watch Darren Perron’s entire interview with Gray -- including questions about her political future -- coming up on “You Can Quote Me,” Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on WCAX.

