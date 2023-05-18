New bill would promote conserving private forest land

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Private landowners are feeling the pressure to sell. That’s according to New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster.

She just helped introduce the Forest Conservation Easement Program Act. The goal is to promote conservation and keep private forestlands intact and working.

Kuster said private forest owners are getting pressured by developers to sell, amid threats like wildfires and habitat loss.

The bill would purchase development rights from willing private landowners to prevent conversion to non-forest uses.

