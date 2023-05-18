New bill would promote conserving private forest land

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Private landowners are feeling the pressure to sell. That’s according to New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster.

She just helped introduce the Forest Conservation Easement Program Act. The goal is to promote conservation and keep private forestlands intact and working.

Kuster said private forest owners are getting pressured by developers to sell, amid threats like wildfires and habitat loss.

The bill would purchase development rights from willing private landowners to prevent conversion to non-forest uses.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital
The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day but some say the...
Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home
Troy Thibodeau
Westminster man charged with bat attack

Latest News

File Photo
Welch holds first national broadband meeting, announces new act
File Photo
Gov. Hochul plan could house migrant at SUNY schools
File photo
Partnership tests Vt. virtual tech and trains future nurses
Fire breaks out at Majestic 10
Fire breaks out at Majestic 10 forcing evacuations