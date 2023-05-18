NH judge finds bathroom graffiti violated civil rights act, orders teen to write essay

A New Hampshire teenager has been ordered to write a 3,000-word essay discussing “the impact of...
A New Hampshire teenager has been ordered to write a 3,000-word essay discussing “the impact of racism and racist speech on society” after a judge found that he violated the state’s civil rights act by carving graffiti inside a high school bathroom directed at a Black teen. - File photo(pexels.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire teenager has been ordered to write a 3,000-word essay discussing “the impact of racism and racist speech on society” after a judge found that he violated the state’s civil rights act by carving graffiti inside a high school bathroom directed at a Black teen.

In the order filed Wednesday, the judge said the 17-year-old must also do 100 hours of community service to avoid a $3,500 fine. He also was forbidden from engaging in or threatening physical force or violence against the victim and his family, or anyone else, or damage or trespass on their property.

His lawyer did not respond to a message seeking comment. Prosecutors had asked for a $5,000 fine, the maximum penalty.

Judge Amy Messer found that the teen carved “Blacks stand no chance,” and part of “KKK” on a bathroom stall at John Stark Regional High School in Weare in April 2022. There already was other race-motivated graffiti on the wall and the name of a Black student who was “purportedly” one of the defendant’s friends, she wrote.

An attorney for the teen, who had faced a separate charge on the matter in juvenile court, argued he wasn’t motivated by race because he thought it was a joke, and that two other friends had pressured him into writing the graffiti. The lawyer also argued the words themselves “are not egregious and are historically accurate and not racially motivated,” according to Messer.

Prosecutors said the words are “steeped in race.”

Messer said she was “not convinced that the defendant was motivated to make a reflection of historical fact about the plight of Blacks in America in a public high school bathroom where racially charged graffiti already existed.”

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 89 in Georgia sent a man to the hospital and closed one lane of the...
Crash closes 1 lane of interstate, sends driver to hospital
A shrinking workforce and rising inflation have taken their toll on yet another business in our...
With no buyer in sight, longtime South Royalton restaurant set to close
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police: No charges for adults in underage drinking party at state rep’s home
The public toilet in City Hall Park is a go-to for many during the day but some say the...
Help or harm? The problems with public bathrooms in downtown Burlington
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Rutland man sentenced for illegal gun possession
FILE- Advocates for transgender youth rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse March 7, 2023.
Bill to force schools to inform inquiring parents about transgender children fails in New Hampshire
The University of Vermont and the American Lung Association on Wednesday announced a...
UVM lung study recruiting millennials
x
Many resettled Afghan families remain fractured