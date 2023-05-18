Partnership tests Vt. virtual tech and trains future nurses

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters helping Vermonters, that’s the message as Castleton University students beta test virtual reality technology for a local entrepreneurial venture.

Tacitly is a Rutland-based extended reality company that’s working on training materials for the healthcare field. While the product is being developed, Vermont nursing students are getting a seat at the table when it comes to seeing how the product could benefit their training.

These students might physically be standing in Castleton University but their heads are in a hospital.

“It’s kind of like video games, but like not just strange getting the handle of your environment because you know, it’s not real, but you don’t want to like bump into a wall or like your neighbor or something,” said Castleton University student, Rafael Robles.

In one class, students manipulate what’s called a code cart in the nursing world.

“Being able to actually see one and being able to see what’s inside of it without having to actually like, take apart a real one, is actually a really good experience,” said Castleton University student Maria Pate.

“In the real world, once it gets opened, there’s a significant process involved in putting it back together. So that it is how it needs to be every time that it’s utilized. So oftentimes, teaching on cold carts only happens after they’ve been used once they’ve already been opened,” said Stefanie Wilbur with Castleton University.

These virtual reality goggles and experiences are the brainchild of Rutland entrepreneur Jeff Dejarnette and his company Tacitly. He’s partnering with the university to have their nursing students beta-test the product.

“I was introduced to a traveling nurse. We basically sat down for a couple of hours and came up with the idea for COVID Kurt seemed like a really cool idea,” said DeJarnette.

Subsequently, the students get real-life training that they hadn’t gotten until now. Their feedback helps Dejarnette improve the product.

In a world where nursing and technology are becoming more connected assistant nursing professor Stefanie Wilbur says having a seat at the table is vital.

“Seasoned nurses in the field are often introduced to technology and products and we say, ‘Why was there not a nurse sitting next to the developer when they developed this product? Because if there was, I would have wanted this or I would have asked this to be done differently,’” said Wilbur.

This technology is expected to continue to pop up in Vermont’s nursing training. DeJarnette said they’re in contact with the University of Vermont, UVM Medical Center, and Rutland Regional to see how the technology could fit into training and hospital settings.

