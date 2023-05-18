Police looking for info on torched U-Haul in Jay

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - An arson investigation is underway in the Northeast Kingdom town of Jay.

Police say a U-Haul went up in flames at Jay Auto Repair on Route 242 just after midnight Wednesday. They say the vehicle was parked adjacent to the Cross Rd. and it appears the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators are asking the public to call the arson tip line: 800-32-ARSON. Up to $5,000 in reward money is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

