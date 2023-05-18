Police say substitute teacher sexually assaulted student at Vt. school

Jesse Waldenville
Jesse Waldenville(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a substitute teacher sexually assaulted a student at a Vermont school on multiple occasions.

Vermont State Police on Thursday arrested Jesse Waldenville, 41, of Lowell.

Investigators say Waldenville was a substitute teacher at the Lowell Graded School, where they say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old student multiple times this month.

Waldenville faces charges of sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

He was ordered jailed without bail pending an arraignment Friday.

Troopers say the investigation began Wednesday when Waldenville arrived at the barracks in Derby and asked to speak with a trooper.

They say the investigation is still underway and more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. You can also give an anonymous tip online.

