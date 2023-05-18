Rutland man sentenced for illegal gun possession

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on federal gun charges.

Federal authorities say Craig Wilkins, 38, of Rutland, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges that he possessed two handguns as a convicted felon.

According to court records, Rutland Police and EMS crews responded on October 31, 2021, to a grocery store parking lot after two people were spotted in a parked car and appeared to be unconscious and under the influence of drugs. As he stepped out of the car to be questioned, police say a round of ammunition fell on the ground. After searching the car, police later found two handguns and drugs.

Wilkins was prohibited from possessing guns because he had a prior felony conviction for distributing drugs.

U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered Wilkins to serve three years of supervised release following prison.

