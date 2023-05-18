Seasonal employers face added challenges finding help

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is a busy season for employment across the region, with customer service and outdoor recreation jobs some of the most in demand. But with many businesses already struggling to fill key roles, attracting seasonal applicants has been an added challenge.

“Hiring’s definitely more challenging nowadays,” said Avery Fersing, owner of the Burlington Bagel Bakery.

“We talk about seasonal hiring. I think we all start by thinking just how tough hiring is in general,” added Doug Bishop with the Greater Burlington YMCA.

The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s labor market last month continued to be strong, with roughly two job openings for every unemployed Vermonter, making this the perfect time for job seekers. But because of the saturation of open jobs, businesses say it can be hard trying to compete for employees. restaurant owners like Fersing say one of the factors that help them get ahead is the pay, which with tips is listed at $25 an hour and up.

“We’ve always tried to pay really well, offering benefits, so I think that’s what’s helped. A lot of college students love it. You know, when you’re a student, you can only work so much. If they can only work one day a week, they’re gonna want to find something that it’s worth their time,” Fersing said.

Pay is also a major factor for other popular summer jobs like camp counselors and lifeguards. The YMCA’s Bishop says they’ve had a hard time filling critical roles this summer. Their positions are advertised as paying between $15 and $20, which is above the state’s minimum wage of $13.18 an hour.

“We want to be open as much as we can and that requires staffing. We get busier in the summer and it’s also a bit of a time for changeover for us. Graduating seniors and others are heading out of town for the summer puts added pressure to try to fill spots, so it’s a tough time,” Bishop said.

The city of Burlington is also trying to fill its summer recreation positions. The city pays a similar rate to the Y at $18.09 an hour. To get ahead of the staffing shortage, the department’s Cindi Wight says they started recruiting during the winter. “We start early in February. We’re still looking for some lifeguards -- which is a shortage across the state -- and then also we still have openings for urban park rangers,” she said. If they can’t fill the slots, wight says they might have to scale back some of their operations.

