Spring Garden Prep: Peas & Garlic
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are waking our gardens up from the winter.
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener at UVM Extension, about best practices for growing peas and garlic.
Coming up Friday, Amsden will discuss why procrastinating garden cleanup may be a good thing.
For more on these and other topics, contact the UVM Extension.
