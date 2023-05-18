VELCO prepares for power transmission network of the future

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - As more consumers switch to electric cars, electric heat pumps, and other climate-friendly alternatives, grid operators and utilities will face challenges balancing the increased demand along with new renewable sources. The Vermont Electric Power Company, VELCO, which creates and maintains the state’s electric transmission network, says despite the dramatic changes underway, they are up for the challenge.

Inside VELCO’s Rutland control room, a handful of operators are in charge of the state’s electric transmission system. “We’re balancing load and generation,” said VELOC’s Jason Pew.

The grid of Vermont’s past had only a few electric generation points, like Vermont Yankee, producing a stable baseload of power sent across the state for Vermonters to use when they needed it. But with Yankee in mothballs and the state trying to cut the cord on non-renewable sources like natural gas, that grid is transforming in real-time.

“We might have looked at 100 really large generators. Now, we are looking at thousands of individual generators dispersed all over our system,” Pew said.

Those smaller, dispersed systems like solar, wind, hydro -- or other assets like battery storage -- are scattered across the state. Renewables generate based on the weather, sometimes producing so much, operators have to export or store the power in batteries. And at other times, they come up short and Vermont draws on resources like hydropower or that stored battery power.

For Pew and his team, that inconsistent supply complicates the demand and generation equation, so VELCO is relying more on faster, and better data to keep the electricity flowing. “That timely, instant data is going to be critical so we know how to balance,” he said. That has meant installing miles and miles of fiber-optic cable to provide data from the grid to their control center in seconds. It also means having computer systems fast enough to respond rapidly to that new data.

“Come up with those new tools, those new capabilities to maintain that reliability that Vermonters have come to expect from VELCO over the years,” said VELCO’s Tom Dunn.

Experts at the University of Vermont are also considering the challenge and seeking solutions. “A lot more digitization, because it brings more control, it allows you to control a diverse area of resources,” said Amrit Pandey with UVM’s Gund Institute. He says that means better software for operators to make faster decisions, or even artificial intelligence that could play a role in helping operators do their job in the future. “Maybe it’s not possible for humans to look at each possible resource anymore, so they need tools to make their jobs easier.”

Pew agrees. He says when he’s working with new operators in their simulation lab, it takes about a year to get up to speed on software and controls. “I’m looking forward to the day where we are running scenarios to meet the future, and how does that look, and what are the tools we have in our toolbox,” he said.

Pandey says another of the major questions experts are looking to answer is how well Vermont’s grid would operate when all of our resources are renewable and dispersed.

