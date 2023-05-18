Welch, Balint introduce bill giving maple producers seat at the table with USDA

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint on Thursday introduced the SAP Act in Congress.

Short for “Supporting All Producers,” the SAP Act would require consultation from maple producers for the Acer Access and Development Program. Acer is a competitive grant program that supports maple syrup research and education.

The USDA sets Acer’s priorities but the legislation would prevent them from doing so without a maple representative in the room.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.