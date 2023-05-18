Welch holds first national broadband meeting, announces new act

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is working on connecting the last mile with a new bill. The bipartisan bill is called the ReConnecting Rural America Act.

Welch said ReConnect plays a central role in expanding access to high-speed broadband in rural communities.

Wednesday, he held a hearing as chair of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy.

He says the meeting called attention to the huge gap between broadband service in urban centers and what’s available in our rural communities.

“We’re trying to get folks to come into rural America, in Vermont when someone is looking at a house if they are not somewhere where there is high-speed internet, that’s the end of the deal, they are coming. We’ve gotta get jobs and entrepreneurs back into rural America and those people will not come unless there is confidence that they have sustainable high-speed, state-of-the-art internet,” said Welch.

Welch said his act would clarify the USDA can make grants, loans, or grant-loan combinations under ReConnect.

