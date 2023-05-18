BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve seen some big temperature swings today. Many spots tied or set new record lows for May 18 this morning with a widespread hard freeze. Burlington tied the record low (29) for today’s date, which was set in 1983. That was the last time it was this cold, this late into May.

The cold temperatures are now in the rearview mirror. Expect a mainly clear sky tonight. Temperatures won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s for most. There could be a few areas of patchy frost, but only in the typical cold spots of the NEK and Adirondacks.

Friday will be warmer but also breezier, especially along Lake Champlain. It will be a mostly sunny start to the day, but it will be filtered sunshine with a milky, hazy sky as wildfire smoke from western Canada continues to drift our way. Highs will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s across the area.

Clouds will begin to increase Friday evening ahead of weekend rain chances. Saturday should start dry, but there will be a batch of rain moving in from the west during the afternoon and evening, meanwhile another area of low pressure and wet weather will be lifting north from southern New England. The wettest time period this weekend looks like Saturday evening and night. A few showers could linger into Sunday, but it should be mainly dry.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Monday compared to the rest of next week, but it’s looking like a dry, quiet week.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

