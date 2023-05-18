BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After a frozen start to the day (literally!) with several broken low temperature records, we will warm up very nicely, getting into the 60s this afternoon for most of us. We have also lost those blustery north winds that chilled us on Wednesday.

It will be even warmer to end the week on Friday, getting into the 70s for highs. It will be breezy out of the south, though.

The weekend will start out okay. The first half of Saturday is looking partly sunny. But a frontal system will be moving in from the west and south, and that will bring rain showers, and possibly some thunderstorms, late Saturday afternoon, evening and overnight. There may be a lingering shower early Sunday, otherwise skies will be clearing for the rest of Sunday.

It will be a little cooler on Monday to start the new work week. But after that, temperatures will come back up into the 70s with lots of sunshine for the rest of the week as we head towards the Memorial Day weekend.

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of the nice days ahead! -Gary

