Colchester students get sobering lesson ahead of prom weekend

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Sirens rang out at Colchester High School Friday morning for a sobering lesson ahead of this weekend’s prom. Colchester High School staged a mock crash for 11th and 12th graders, many of whom were seeing it for the first time after a pandemic pause.

“It’s definitely a very powerful message coming through -- a little scary honestly -- but really important for our school to see I think,” said Henry Bacon, a senior.

Students participated by playing the drunk driver and victims of the car involved.

“It certainly brings a level of stress and anxiety but it’s an appropriate level of stress and anxiety that we want to put on people so when it comes to tough decisions, we want them thinking in advance and having some context to those decisions as they enter this season,” said Colchester Principal Andrew Conforti.

Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen narrated the event to provide a first-hand perspective from first responders. “We are trying to make the connection that this is personal and when tragedies happen like this, not only does it impact the people involved, but it impacts the whole community,” he said.

One student covered in fake blood plays the victim in the fatal crash while others with injuries are rescued. Firefighters use tools to cut off the top of the car and access the victims inside.

For Stephane Mujomba, whose mother was in a serious accident with a drunk driver, the depiction hits home. “To know that these types of things happen will allow us to make better choices and try to avoid those in the future and have fun at prom and make good choices -- like Mr. Conforti said -- and just do the right thing,” Mujomba said.

A 2019 peer study in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that mock crashes like this are effective in preventing youth from drinking and driving and are more likely to think about the risks involved.

“Seeing it will really impact everybody and make everyone thinks about it. So, it’s definitely a great experience to have students witness this at least once,” said Jeannine Bourassa, a senior.

“I can’t imagine losing a friend -- even a teacher -- and being impacted by this so it’s really important that we see this as a school and make good choices come tomorrow night,” Bacon said.

The 9th and 10th graders also had an assembly Friday to learn about the dangers of distracted driving. Next year, the school will host a mock trial to show students the legal ramifications of making poor decisions behind the wheel.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.