Crews battle fire in Walden overnight

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Walden Firefighters were busy overnight battling a house fire on Route 15.

According to a post on social media, 50 firefighters from surrounding towns helped in the effort at the home across from the Walden School on Cahoon Farm Road.

Water was taken from a hydrant at the Walden School and a nearby brook.

There were no immediate reports on the cause of the fire.

