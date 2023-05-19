Crews battle fire in Walden overnight
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Walden Firefighters were busy overnight battling a house fire on Route 15.
According to a post on social media, 50 firefighters from surrounding towns helped in the effort at the home across from the Walden School on Cahoon Farm Road.
Water was taken from a hydrant at the Walden School and a nearby brook.
There were no immediate reports on the cause of the fire.
