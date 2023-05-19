Deadly crash closes Route 7 in Ferrisburgh

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead following a car vs. tractor-trailer crash. It happened on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh near Lewis Creek Road, which remains closed with multiple agencies responding.

We’ve had a crew near the scene for several hours and have been told hazmat teams are there and so we can’t get closer to the crash.

Vermont State Police say just after midnight a vehicle going south veered into the northbound lane and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

The car caught on fire, which spread to the tuck that was carrying empty kegs to Shelburne.

Police have not yet released the name of the person who died. Route 7 near Lewis Creek Road remains closed this morning but we’ll keep you updated as the morning commute begins.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday. - File photo
1 person killed in Lowell crash
A shrinking workforce and rising inflation have taken their toll on yet another business in our...
With no buyer in sight, longtime South Royalton restaurant set to close
Moviegoers were evacuated from the Majestic 10 movie theater in Williston Wednesday night after...
Police: Smoke bomb thrown into Williston movie theater
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 troopers face criminal charges over bean bag gun incident
Jesse Waldenville
Police say substitute teacher sexually assaulted student at Vt. school

Latest News

Margaret Street construction in May of 2023
Plattsburgh businesses navigate Margaret Street construction
GMUSD votes to keep ‘Chieftains’ mascot name
danville elementary school
Several reports of vandalism and thefts in Danville Elementary School parking lot
Plattsburgh businesses navigate Margaret Street construction