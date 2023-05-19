Deadly crash closes Route 7 in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead following a car vs. tractor-trailer crash. It happened on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh near Lewis Creek Road, which remains closed with multiple agencies responding.

We’ve had a crew near the scene for several hours and have been told hazmat teams are there and so we can’t get closer to the crash.

Vermont State Police say just after midnight a vehicle going south veered into the northbound lane and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

The car caught on fire, which spread to the tuck that was carrying empty kegs to Shelburne.

Police have not yet released the name of the person who died. Route 7 near Lewis Creek Road remains closed this morning but we’ll keep you updated as the morning commute begins.

