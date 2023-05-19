Fossil fuel-free housing development coming to South Burlington

Green Mountain Power and the O’Brien Brothers real estate developers will announce today a new housing development coming to South Burlington.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new fossil fuel-free housing development is coming to South Burlington.

Green Mountain Power and South Burlington real estate developer O’Brien Brothers Agency on Friday are unveiling plans for the project.

Officials say the 155 homes are part of a development already underway but the fossil fuel-free homes have not been built yet. They will all be equipped with all electric appliances, electric heat, ev charging stations, power wall batteries, and solar to keep the homes powered up. The neighborhood will operate as a micro-grid meaning, they won’t lose power if the rest of the grid does.

“This project is an example of how you can create real resilience for customers, decarbonize their lives and save costs for all other customers on the grid,” said Green Mountain Power CEO Mari McClure.

Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss spent a day with the developer and GMP. You can hear from them and learn all the details of this first-of-its-kind in-the-country housing development in his full story on Channel 3 at noon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Lowell crash
Jesse Waldenville
Police say substitute teacher sexually assaulted student at Vt. school
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 troopers face criminal charges over bean bag gun incident
A shrinking workforce and rising inflation have taken their toll on yet another business in our...
With no buyer in sight, longtime South Royalton restaurant set to close
Moviegoers were evacuated from the Majestic 10 movie theater in Williston Wednesday night after...
Police: Smoke bomb thrown into Williston movie theater

Latest News

Walden Firefighters were busy overnight battling a house fire on Route 15.
Crews battle fire in Walden overnight
Welch calls for oversight of digital platforms and AI
File image
Shelburne to practice emergency management plan
Fossil fuel-free housing development coming to South Burlington