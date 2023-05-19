Fossil fuel-free housing development coming to South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new fossil fuel-free housing development is coming to South Burlington.

Green Mountain Power and South Burlington real estate developer O’Brien Brothers Agency on Friday are unveiling plans for the project.

Officials say the 155 homes are part of a development already underway but the fossil fuel-free homes have not been built yet. They will all be equipped with all electric appliances, electric heat, ev charging stations, power wall batteries, and solar to keep the homes powered up. The neighborhood will operate as a micro-grid meaning, they won’t lose power if the rest of the grid does.

“This project is an example of how you can create real resilience for customers, decarbonize their lives and save costs for all other customers on the grid,” said Green Mountain Power CEO Mari McClure.

Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss spent a day with the developer and GMP. You can hear from them and learn all the details of this first-of-its-kind in-the-country housing development in his full story on Channel 3 at noon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.